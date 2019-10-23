Medina couple worry about harvest season

Its been ten days since the snow, and farmers across the state are hoping to profit from harvest season.

Sarah Heinrich and her husband still can’t believe their eyes.

“It’s really hard right now because we can’t get to our pastures and to our fields. A lot of that has been gone inaccessible,” said Sarah.

They are both farmers and ranchers, hit hard by the recent snow and rain.
Sarah Heinrich is the farm and ranch director for KFGO.

When she’s not working, she relies on harvest season to make money but with all this water it’s becoming a burden.

“We probably won’t start until November 1st of this year. This water extended our work from a fall activity into a year-long activity,” said Sarah.

The USDA crop report finds 20 percent of soybeans and only 4 percent of corn have been harvested in North Dakota this year.

It’s also been a struggle trying to keep calves healthy and putting feed up.

“We would have gotten 50 percent of our hay hauled this time of year for the winter months for the cows. We may have 5 percent hauled now. So, it’s just stacking up the work,” said Richie.

Also not helping the situation, some of the cows got out during the blizzard.

“I had to use a snowmobile and go in the soybean field to get them back but we got them back,” said Heinrich.

A stressful time, but at least they have each other to lean on.

