NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A Medina woman died in a crash around 3 p.m. on Thursday just south of Cleveland.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and NDHP received a report of a vehicle that entered a large slough just south of Cleveland.

When a State Trooper got to the scene, they determined the vehicle left the road and entered the slough.

The Stutsman County Dive Rescue Team got to the scene and entered the water, where they found a submerged Dodge Ram 2500.

Dive Rescue and First Responders were able to get a 64-year-old woman out of the pickup. First responders performed life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.