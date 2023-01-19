MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — There is some big news, especially if you’re looking for a weekend getaway this spring.

Medora has finally announced its spring concert lineup.

Medora is known for its high-energy western musical extravaganzas that offer clean, family entertainment.

Outside of the renowned summer musical, Medora has a ton to offer.

Beginning in March up until the end of April, Medora will be a hot spot for spring entertainment.

With a variety of stars making their way to town, the thrill for fans is alive.

So what is this year’s big spectacular, drum roll, please?

“Kicking off will be Sweet Seasons, the celebration of music and life of Carole King that will be March 10 and 11th, followed by The Holy Rocka Rollaz which is kind of a 50s and 60s, really fun, high energy group that’s going to be out here March 24 and 25th. And then looking as we move into April, The Highwaymen Live, which they were in Medora a couple years ago and fans love them, will be here April 13 and 14th. Then closing out the whole thing is Poppa Bear Norton, and he’s kind of a fun, country music, redneck style entertainer and he will be here April 28th and April 29th,” said Marketing Manager, Kaelee Wallace.

She says offering spring entertainment along with the year-long winter amenities is something special Medora takes pride in.

The spring concerts are sold as a package, including two show tickets, gift cards to Theodore’s Dining Room for a good meal, and a stay at the Rough Riders Hotel.

To purchase tickets, view the lineup, and more visit Medora’s website.