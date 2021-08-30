Medora Endowment Fund looks to grow after successful “kids free” week at musical

This past July, the Medora Musical held its kids free week, courtesy of the Medora WISH Endowment.

The endowment fund continues to grow, with big plans in store for the future.

The Medora WISH Endowment was created in late 2017 with the dream of free fun around Medora for kids 17 and under.

The fund was created by Don and Pat Clement along with Michael and Vicki Zaun after a discussion Don and Michael had on a pheasant hunting trip.

The majority of the fund generally goes toward the Medora Musical where nearly 2,000 kids attended at no cost during the kids free week this year.

But there are other uses for the funds as well.

Michael, the treasurer of The Medora Foundation, said, “We talked about golf, we talked about other activities, including what’s there right now, like the zipline for example.”

This also includes activities with horses and various water sports.

As of 2020, the endowment fund grew to $1.7 million, with “at least one, six-figure donation this year.”

Donations come from individuals as well as businesses all with the same dream of brightening a child’s day.

“We keep looking at opportunities where we can create more opportunity for more organizations to contribute to the WISH Endowment,” said Zaun.

These donations go to families who otherwise can’t afford to go to Medora, as well as children with special needs.

Tim Olson, of The Medora Foundation, said: “When we can see people come to town, like families, who sometimes, we will hear them say ‘we wouldn’t have been able to make it to Medora’ if it wasn’t for the kids free week, when we hear people say that, I mean that’s really impactful.”

Since 2019, over 5,000 kids have benefitted from the endowment, and that number continues to grow.

The hope is for the fund to grow to $2 million by the end of the year.

To donate to the fund, visit https://foundation.medora.com/wish/ and click the “Make a Contribution” button.