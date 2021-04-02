Medora fire was visible from space

Local News

The Medora fire was large enough to show up in weather satellite imagery from space.

Below is an image from a NASA Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) taken over North Dakota April 1 as the Medora wildfire was raging and sending up thick smoke.

Image: GOES-East image via College of DuPage

The state of North Dakota is outlined in light blue. There’s a large cloud formation over the western part of the state.

To the left of that separate cloud formation is a smaller, darker gray, billowing cloud — that’s the smoke from Medora.

The fire is not part of or causing the large, whiter clouds.

The wildfire started Thursday afternoon and, at its peak, sent thick smoke throughout the region and forcing the closure of a portion of I-94 in the west.

