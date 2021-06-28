Medora Musical attendance on the rise

Medora hasn’t had it easy recently.

The Medora Musical was limited to 40 percent capacity due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the city of Medora was evacuated because of the wildfires.

But as they say, the show must go on.

Marketing Manager Kaelee Knoell says with COVID numbers going down, not only are seats filling up, but performers are getting the audience involved in the show.

She says attendance has been so high that on certain days throughout the summer, they need to book multiple shows in one day.

The recovering landscape has also added to the character of the ampitheatre.

“It got very close to us losing this really special piece of history. It’s so green out here now, with that charred ground just growing and being new,” said Knoell.

Knoell says July 11 is Veteran’s Appreciation Day at the ampitheatre, where veterans get free admission and are recognized for their service.