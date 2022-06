MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The high-energy, country-western show at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre in Medora is back!

Wednesday is opening day for the Medora Musical, where you’ll see singing, dancing, live reenactments, fireworks and much more.

Plus, the amphitheatre’s elevator, which construction began on in March, is finished.

Tickets for adults start at $45, children 7-17 start at $21 and children under 6 are free.