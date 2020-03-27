Medora Musical favorites miss you

Some of your favorites from the Medora Musical are missing you, and they want you to know they can’t wait until everyone can join them all back in Medora. So what better way to share that message? Through song.

The cast of Medora Musicals shared a video to the Medora, ND Facebook page, singing their thoughts about the difficult time we’re all going through and how they hope to see everyone again this summer, if possible.

“Every night that I spend here without you, I’m longing for the day that you’ll come home.

Wherever you may travel I’ll be with you, no matter where you are you’re not alone,” are just some of the lyrics of the 2:15 video.

Click below to watch the video: