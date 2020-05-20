Medora Musical to open June 19

Medora Musical will open on Friday, June 19, the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation announced on Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale May 26, only at Medora.com.

In a release, Medora Musical said the show will open with “Smart Restart” procedures in place – including reduced capacity for each show, every-other row seating and increased spacing between groups.

Nightly showings will be at 8:30 p.m. MDT all season. A second show per night will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning on July 4, at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

This new show schedule will allow nearly the same number of shows to be held as previously scheduled.

Additional “Smart Restart” procedures include: