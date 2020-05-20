Medora Musical to open June 19

Medora Musical

Medora Musical will open on Friday, June 19, the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation announced on Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale May 26, only at Medora.com.

In a release, Medora Musical said the show will open with “Smart Restart” procedures in place – including reduced capacity for each show, every-other row seating and increased spacing between groups.

Nightly showings will be at 8:30 p.m. MDT all season. A second show per night will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning on July 4, at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

This new show schedule will allow nearly the same number of shows to be held as previously scheduled.

Additional “Smart Restart” procedures include:

  • Guests will be welcome to, but not required, wear masks.
  • A revised, physical-distancing entry and exit process will be utilized.
  • The popular kids segment of the show will take place with students in their seats, rather than on stage.
  • Plastic sneeze guards will be installed at concession areas.
  • Concession vendors and staff will wear masks and gloves.
  • Hand sanitizing stations will be available.
  • Capacity is planned to be increased as recommendations allow. 

