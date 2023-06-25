MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Medora’s events and activities, including the Medora Musical, are in full swing — but so are the scammers, especially when it comes to ticket prices.

According to the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, ticket prices have gone up for the musical over the years, but they are not as high as some third-party sites are saying. If you have any questions, help is always available on the phone as well.

“Folks can always give us a call right here in Medora,” saus the Foundation’s Digital Media Strategist Alix Johnson. “It’s 1-800 Medora-one. We’ll get you in touch with our reservation center. We’re always happy to help people out over the phone. If they have any questions or confusion, we’ll just get you taken care of right away,.

Adult tickets to the musical start at $48.95, and students 7 to 17 years old start at $22.95, and kids 6 and under are free.