MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation says it’s proud to welcome veterans, active duty and reservist military members to attend the Medora Musical for free and take in special programming all day Sunday, July 10 as part of Veterans and Military Appreciation Day.

On that day, military members past and present can attend the Medora Musical at no cost — as well as a stirring opening ceremony, a special panel discussion and a keg social.

“We all owe so much gratitude to our nation’s service members,” said Kaelee Wallace, Marketing Manager for TRMF, in a press release. “Our organization is proud to dedicate an entire day to those brave men and women – and this year’s event should be extra special.”

The schedule of events on July 10 is as follows:

A special panel discussion hosted by Joe Wiegand, featuring: Lt. Col. Nathan Huntington Rear Admiral David Architzel, former Commanding Officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt



hosted by Joe Wiegand, featuring: For all veterans, active duty and reservist military members, free Medora Musical tickets to the 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. MDT shows Both shows include special opening ceremonies by the VFW Post 707 & American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard of Mandan Rear Admiral David Architze, and a flyover by a 1956 Beechcraft T-34 Mentor Navy trainer.



Keg social on the Tjaden Terrace lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. MDT

Veterans and active duty service members who wish to attend the Medora Musical and the Pitchfork Steak Fondue on Veterans Day are reminded to book tickets ahead of time at Medora.com.