Medora draws thousands of tourists on site to view not only the beauty of the badlands but also take advantage of attractions, like the Pitchfork Steak Fondue, ziplining, and not to mention the musical.

“Everybody has a story and it’s really cool. It’s our mission as the Theodore Roosevelt Foundation to connect people to Medora for positive life-changing experiences, and we get to do that every single day,” Medora Theater Manager Maddie Thompson said.

A jump pad, pool, and lazy river were added and opened earlier this summer.

“We really had our ups and downs with the weather. We’ve had over 100,000 people at the Medora Musical and we’re so grateful,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she has personal experience working for the foundation.

“I was brought here by my grandparents, and so they’re really passing down that generational story. Sometimes we get the fourth generation of people coming to the show and that’s really cool,” Thompson said.

Now, employees will depart and go on to something else until next summer comes around.

“There’s certainly a little bit of relief that your kind of getting to the end but a lot of sadness too. We bring in 400 people that come and work for us in the summertime. Saying goodbye to those people that you’ve grown so close to over the summer is really hard,” Thompson said.

If you’re wondering what’s next, well that is “The Honky Tonk Angels.”

“They met on a bus on their way to Nashville, chasing their dreams to become country music stars, and together they do just that. They do it by singing the classic music of Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Kitty Wells, they sing this music,” Thompson said.

Showings for “The Honky Tonk Angels” start September 15 and last until November 6th.