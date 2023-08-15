MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dacotah Speedway is hosting a Meet and Greet for some of the drivers August 18.

According to a news release, the drivers are those who are involved with the Drive to Survive stock car races on that evening.

From 4-6 p.m., the cars will be on display, drivers will sign pictures, and there will be a free-will donation meal of hot dogs and chips.

Additionally, the pink fire truck, Vivian, will be on display.

The Bismarck Cancer Center staff will be out and about selling Drive to Survive shirts, which will act as tickets to the races on Friday evening.

All the proceeds will be donated to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation to provide financial support and services for the body, mind, and spirit of those at the center during their journey.

The stock car races will start at 7 p.m. and gates will open at 6 p.m.