MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Neighbors in Mandan were invited to come down to city hall to meet with some department heads on Friday.

Mandan City Commissioners and department leaders were welcoming people to city hall to find out what’s on neighbors’ minds.

City staffers say the purpose was to strengthen ties between the community, media, and city officials.

“I think it went great. It’s always good for our team to get a reminder of how an interview goes. What kind of information is being requested, maybe how we are talking to each other behind the camera or in front of the camera, or what to do in the situation where we’re trying to manage something that’s going on, the news media is interested in getting information, how do we manage that situation,” said Kari Schmidt, the communications specialist for the City of Mandan.

Mandan City Commission will next meet on Tuesday evening.

The Mandan Progress Organization will also light up their Holiday Lights on Main the day after Thanksgiving.