DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Those who go above and beyond for the Stark County community don’t typically do it for the recognition.

However, their actions don’t go unnoticed.

At his own restaurant, Mike Kelley was surprised with the honor of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence award.

When nominations opened in February, Stark County was overrun with requests for Kelley to receive the award.

He’s been running a fast-food franchise in Dickinson for years, and many people can’t even remember an event or busy day without a charitable gift from Mike’s McDonalds.

“Mike is a good steward,” said Julie Obrigewitsch, award organizer for Stark County’s Spirit of Excellence. “He’s a very giving man who does things without expecting anything in return, and he’s extremely deserving of this award.”

What is it exactly that makes one worthy of the Spirit of Excellence? According to its newest recipient, it’s to always be in the business of helping more than just one store or person.

“I feel, to be a success, I think you have to make the community a success,” said Kelley about his business philosophy. “And to do that, I think you need to be a part of the community. It’s just not being in business in McDonald’s, it’s being in business in Dickinson.”

There are four Spirit of Excellence awards given out every year. Nominations for the second quarterly award of 2022 will close on May 15.