Meet Minot’s first baby born on New Year’s Day

The first baby of the New Year in Minot was born at 8:05 Friday morning.

After 31 hours of labor, Trevor Yager weighed in at 7 lbs. 10 oz. and is just under 20 inches long.

Proud parents Matthew and Sarah Yager shared with us how it feels to be first-time parents.

“Great! Yeah, it’s definitely like, kind of hard to imagine like, ‘Oh, he’s actually ours!’ Even though I spent nine months carrying him, it’s like surreal. He’s finally here and he’s finally with us and he’s good so far,” they said.

Trevor’s original due date was on Jan. 7.