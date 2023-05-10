BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, May 10, North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that three high school seniors have been selected as this year’s Presidential Scholars.

Every year, the U.S Department of Education hosts the Presidential Scholars program — which is designed to honor the country’s outstanding high school seniors. In January, 75 Presidential Scholar candidates were named in North Dakota. This group was later narrowed down to eight semifinalists before reaching the three winners.

According to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, these North Dakotans are among the 161 students across the nation who are being honored in the States, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Candidates were chosen according to an analysis of their college entrance scores, or nominated by state education departments and partner organizations. Final scholarship selections are made by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars — a group appointed by the President. Scholars are then judged and picked based on a variety of factors, including artistic and technical skills, academic success, essays, school transcripts, and community service and leadership.

This year’s North Dakota scholars are as follows:

Srinath B. Kandooru, Century High School, Bismarck

Century High School, Bismarck Annelise Klein, Century High School, Bismarck

Century High School, Bismarck Kaylee Mae Kirkeby, Central High School, Grand Forks (also honored as a Career and Technical Education Presidential Scholar)

“Being named as a Presidential Scholar is a capstone achievement for any high school student,” said Baesler in a press release. “Congratulations to these young people for attaining this honor, and I join them, their families, their teachers, their friends, and the state of North Dakota in celebrating it.”

More information on Presidential Scholars can be found here.