BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Meet royalty in the Children’s Library Story Room at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library on June 30 at 3 p.m.

Grace Stanke, Miss Rodeo Mandan, and Lilly Gartner, Miss Rodeo Mandan Princess will be at the library for a meet and greet.

Both ladies will join in on the LEGO Club at 3:30 p.m., playing and building along with the kids in attendance.

Stanke hangs her hat and parks her horse in rural West Fargo. She’s a Level 3 Ladies Competitor in the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, has competed in rodeo and horse shows for as long as she can remember and has earned her green belt in Taekwondo.

Stanke is a former Jr. Miss Rodeo North Dakota Winter Show, former Fort Ransom Arena Association Princess and former Miss Rodeo Ransom County Fair Princess.

Now that Stanke has earned the title of Miss Rodeo Mandan, she is setting her sights to the future and can’t wait to compete for the coveted state title: Miss Rodeo North Dakota.

Lilly Gartner is from Menoken, North Dakota and was selected as Miss Rodeo Mandan Princess on the final night of the Mandan Rodeo Days 4th of July Rodeo.

When asked what her favorite thing about Miss Rodeo Mandan Princess is, she said, “Promoting rodeo and the western way of life to kids and their families.”

Gartner attends Simle Middle School and participates in volleyball, tennis and is an active member of the Just for Kix Studio in Bismarck.