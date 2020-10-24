Meet the candidates for District 6 Senator

The two candidates vying for the Senate seat are incumbent Republican Senator Shawn Vedaa and newcomer Dem-NPL candidate Morris Holen, Jr.

“I think it’s very important for District 6 to have a place at the table down in Bismarck,” Vedaa said.

“I will represent all the people in District 6, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, Independent, whatever you are I want to represent you,” Holen said.

Vedaa has 18 years’ experience as a business owner, which he says has made the economy a priority for him, plus it’s helped in his role as vice chair of industry, business and labor in the legislature.

“I’ve been able to take that experience into the economic development part of our community here and help bring new business to the area,” Vedaa said.

Vedaa says if elected, he’ll work to fund education, save money for the district, and carry out a project that will add classrooms for nurses at Bottineau State College.

“They’ll be able to educate, right now I think it’s 32, but they’ll be able to educate close to 132 by bringing that up there. It’s a big project. I know the community is working on it already up there and we just want to put that final stamp of approval so we can get that going, help keep our nurses in our rural areas,” Vedaa said.

Vedaa’s challenger Holen is a great grandfather with 50 years’ experience in the road construction industry. He says if elected, he’ll support greater funding for rural health care, education and infrastructure.

“One of the basic things we need are good roads. Everybody needs a good road to get where they wanna get, whether it’s the farmer getting his product to market or somebody having an illness trying to get to the hospital,” Holen said.

Holen says his deep ties to the area motivate him to represent District 6.

“Most of my children, my grandchildren, even my great grandchildren live in the district so I want to represent them and I want to represent all district voters,” Holen said.

The district includes Bottineau, McHenry and Renville counties in the northern part of the state near Minot. To find your polling place, head to vote.nd.gov.