Meet the candidates for North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction

One race that everyone is watching is the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Both Kirsten Baesler and Brandt Dick are running for top education seat in North Dakota.

Even though both candidates have similar ideas, they each have a separate idea of how they would run the Department of Public Instruction for the next four years.

North Dakota’s Department of Public Instruction current Superintendent, Kirsten Baesler, is running for re-election against Underwood Public School’s Superintendent, Brandt Dick — a position that is responsible for the education of about 120,000 students across the state.

“This is a year like none other and strong, experienced leadership that puts students, teachers and families first is very important this year more than any other year. That school to home connection. And we need to maintain that connection,” said Baesler.

“My job as state superintendent if elected is to really look at ways I can make easier for school leaders, school districts and make sure those students are learning well,” explained Dick.

Baesler is currently in her second term.

She has an extensive history in education from being a vice-principal to a school board member for Mandan.

Baesler says she wants to continue initiatives like her student cabinet that consists of 20 kids from around the state.

“I felt that I needed to establish that opportunity to hear from students. To really ask their opinion and get their insight into what we felt, what they felt like we could do better,” said Baesler.

Dick has experience in both public and private education being a teacher, coach and superintendent.

He says it’s ability, integrity and character that make him qualified for the position.

“I’m successful if I can work with local school leaders, school districts to make sure they’re successful,” said Dick.

Both candidates said with the upcoming legislative session they would make sure that schools receive proper funding to address the ongoing pandemic.

“I think it’s really important that as we move into this next term, especially as we combat the virus, that we must maintain local control, that we must be able to provide the funding to our local school districts that is necessary. We really need to make sure that the state is doing their part to support public education in every one of those zip codes,” shared Baesler.

“And somehow we need to figure out as we move forward how to deal with the pandemic that we’re working with. How to get kids back to school. How to– the reality of how to make sure we handle what we’re seeing,” share Dick.

Both candidates have over two decades in experience in the field of education.