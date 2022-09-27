MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — For Scandinavian heritage, food is a big part of the culture and tradition.

Market Place Foods held a meeting at the Norsk Høstfest Chefs event in celebration of the 2022 Festival starting tomorrow.

The chefs have been traveling from across the world to cook at the Høstfest since the 90s.

The Chefs cook in the Nordic Kitchen and feature some of Scandinavia’s finest foods.

Audience members can learn how to make the delicacies and meet and interact with the chefs before and after each demonstration.

The Chefs say the best part about cooking traditional food is the freshness of it and the tradition behind it.

“In Norway, you have really cold waters so the taste of the fish is really good too. But also when we make the meatballs, we make everything from scratch,” said Lars Roalkvam, a Norsk Høstfest Chef.

“And also the fish is Norwegian farmed in the Norwegian farms and you get the taste of it I think, the nature and nice flavor of it,” said Thomas Mydland, a Norsk Høstfest Chef.

The Høstfest kicks off Wednesday.

The Nordic Kitchen is in Helsinki Hall inside the festival.