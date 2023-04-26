MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — From the Baltimore Oriole Bird to Mr. Met to whatever the Phillie Phanatic is supposed to be, plenty of great baseball teams have their own unique mascots, each with their own personalities and costumes.

This is even the case here in Bismarck, where Clark and Merifeather Lewis serve as the loyal mascots for the Larks. Now that Minot’s Hot Tots have formed a team of their own, however, they need an iconic character too — and it would seem that they’ve found one.

In early April, the team hosted a competition to pick the name for the new costumed character — eventually boiling down the popular entries to four options (Tate R. Tot, Chris P., Cassie Rolle, and Blaze), each with their own unique personalities. After over 250 votes, it was determined that Tate would be the official name of the Hot Tots mascot.

Just in case the name didn’t tip you off, Tate R. Tot is exactly that — an enormous tater tot, inspired by the one depicted in the Hot Tots logo. His body is lined with red stitching like a baseball, and if you look closely at his head, you’ll be able to see flames in the shape of an ‘M’ representing Minot. He’s also sporting some truly interesting accessories, including a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses, shoes that consist of giant tater tot hotdish pans, and a large spoon-shaped bat.

“The Hot Tots are all about family-friendly entertainment,” read a press release regarding Tate’s origins, “and they wanted to make sure that the mascot was shown off first to those that would enjoy it the most. They decided the perfect audience would be elementary school students at one of the schools that participated in their Reading Program promotion earlier in the year. The mascot was taken to Edison Elementary in Minot to be shown off for the first time ever. After a warm welcome of cheers, students were given a show by the mascot as well as the opportunity to interact with him.“

The Hot Tots are now hoping to introduce the rest of Minot to their newest hometown hero. Tate will be appearing at various events and businesses around the city and area in what the team themselves have dubbed ‘Tate’s World Tour’. The goal of this operation is to give fans the ability to interact with Hot Tots front office staff and Tate himself before the season begins.

If you can’t wait to meet Tate at Corbett Field, visit the Hot Tots official website for more information.