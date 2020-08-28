Meet the interim head of the Dept. of Corrections

This summer, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director, Leann Bertsch, stepped down from her position after 15 years.

KX News got an exclusive interview with the new Interim Director, Dave Krabbenhoft.

Krabbenhoft, the former Director of Administration has worked with the DOCR since 2002.

He speaks highly of Bertsch, who he worked closely with for those 15 years.

His background is in finance. He came over to the Department from the state Office of Management and Budget.

Krabbenhoft says his plan is to continue down the path Bertsch started, focusing on long-term behavior changes, for offenders in DOCR custody.

“And realizing that these folks that we have under our custody, they’re our neighbors, they’re out there. And we need to do what we can do to help those folks get back on their feet and conquer some of their demons that they have, or issues that they have,” Krabbenhoft shared.

He says Bertsch left after getting a big job offer in the private sector that she just couldn’t turn down.

Krabbenhoft says he’s not sure if his position will become permanent or not, just yet.

