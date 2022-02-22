Abigail Meier has always been interested in art, and now she’s getting to showcase her artwork to a national audience.

Of 1,665 submissions, only 200 pieces were selected — and hers was one.

The art being featured is called Consequences of the Soul. It will appear in the 2022 National Art Honor Society virtual art gallery.

Meier is the only student from North Dakota to be chosen to participate in the exhibit. Her goal with her artwork is to capture the essence of the human soul.

She said, “I just want people to have some sort of emotional takeaway because artwork is supposed to be shared and it’s meant to bring something out of people. Without it I think the world would be a much darker place, it just makes everything brighter.”

The exhibit will be available online until April 29.