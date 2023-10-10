BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Counties has concluded its annual conference with the election of a new president.

On the final day of the organization’s annual conference, attendees heard about pressing issues for our state, including mental health in the workplace and providing work for refugees.

A committee also met and voted in Jayme Tenneson as the new president of the association — who says he hopes to give back to them through this new role.

“The reason I wanted to become active was because of the assistance it gave me when I first started as a new states attorney in a small county,” said Tenneson. “I became a part of the board in 2017, and it’s been great, from 2013 until now, I keep on learning, and any assistance I need or any problems I have, the association is there to help us out.”

