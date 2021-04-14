Meet Watford City’s new Police Chief

Just months after Watford City’s police chief retired, a new one has been appointed.

Jesse Wellen has been on the Watford City Police force since the beginning of his career 10 years ago.

He’s served as a patrol officer, sergeant and was the chief of police back in 2013 before he requested to step down due to his inexperience at the time.

Wellen says he has big shoes to fill in replacing former Chief Doble, but he says it’s a moment he’s been waiting for.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity both for myself and the department going forward. There will definitely be some exciting times ahead for sure,” Wellen said.

The Watford City Council approved the appointment of Wellen on April 5.

Wellen will take over as Chief of Police on April 19.