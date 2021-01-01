Meet western North Dakota’s New Year’s baby

Bismarck’s New Year’s baby came into the world just one hour after the ball dropped.

Asher James was born at 1 am at Sanford Health weighing in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces. He’s 20 and a half inches long.

His parents were expecting to have him on the 31st, but Asher had different plans and decided to wait and ring in 202 with his parents.

Mother, Breenna Davidson, says she had no idea that the term New Year’s baby was even a thing.

“They were telling me about it when I was in the hospital. I didn’t know it was a thing before that people had like “the New Year Baby” or the first baby born. So it was kind of cool I guess just cause my boyfriend and I aren’t from here. So we never heard of anything like this before,” said Davidson.

Asher will be carrying on a family tradition because his great-uncle was also a New Year’s baby.

