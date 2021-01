The first baby of the New Year in Williston was born at 6:36 a.m. Saturday morning.

Mollyann Ruth Lutnes entered the world weighing 7lbs, 11 oz. and was 21 inches long.

Proud parents Seth and Ann tell us that although their baby-girl wasn’t born on New Year’s day, the feeling still feels surreal.

“It’s kind of something that you can’t get even if you tried honestly so I really was surprised.” Father Seth Mckee said.

CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston delivered 815 babies in 2020.