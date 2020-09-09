Members of Williston Fire Department start fire relief program

Typically when you think of a firefighter, it’s easy to picture them with a hose in hand doing their job.

But some members of the Williston Fire Department are working to put out different kinds of fires — the ones that come after the flames are gone.

President of IAFF Local 3743 Chris Mahoney said, “We just started posting about this maybe a few days ago and it’s already reached quite a bit of people.”

Members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3743, such as Mahoney with the Williston Fire Department, are doing more than putting out fires and saving lives on the spot.

They’ve started a Fire Relief Program which is for residents who may suffer immediate losses from a fire or any other major disaster.

“What made us start it was one of our firefighter’s wives. They do a lot of foster care and they talk to a lot of families in the community and they’ve noticed this trend and they noticed a need in the community so they came to us to help us organize it,” Mahoney said.

It starts with collecting donations from the community.

“Blankets, pillows, toilet paper, toothbrushes,” organizer Jessica Champion said.

And storing it in their newly purchased storage unit so it’s ready to go to families in need.

“I’ve had people lined up to donate for a month or so now, it’s more like we have to sit down and figure out what are the main things that we’re going to need,” she said.

Jessica Champion is one of the lead organizers for the relief program, and she says her hope is to soon have enough stored away so that no matter what hour of the night it is, they’re able to help.

“I think one night we had a little boy who was in desperate need of clothes and a diaper and it was in the middle of winter, so the biggest thing is to be prepared so that we can respond as fast as possible,” she said.

Members of the Williston Fire Department told us they’ve responded to three house fires in the past week, all leaving significant damage and families without, so it feels good to be able to help beyond an emergency call.

“Instead of just going to put out a fire and being done, we get to continue on and make sure that those families are taken care of,” Mahoney said.

“And yeah we’re firefighters, but we’re also more than firefighters. We’re brothers, sisters, we’re a family, and this is our community that we serve and we’re here to take care of every single person here,” IAFF 3743 Secretary/Treasurer Joshua Banks said.

Mahoney says those interested in donating are encouraged to bring it by the station.