MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Memorial Day weekend is here, and the sun has come with it!

Many will be grilling and enjoying the weather this weekend, and a local bakery is here to help with both.

Prairie Sky Breads in Minot has opened its seasonal patio and added outdoor seating.

Surrounded by flowers and the downtown atmosphere, you can enjoy a Memorial Day-inspired smores scone or their lake day jalapeno cheddar toast.

The bakery is selling freshly made hot dog and burger buns as well as desserts throughout the weekend for your holiday barbeque needs.

Prairie Sky Bread’s co-owner, Jazmine Schultz, says she is excited about the summer events they have planned, in their outdoor space.

“We are hoping to throw some music events, we’re looking to use the alley at the end of July for a big series of concerts. So, we will do BreakFEST again, which is like a festival that’s going to be all about breakfast food and music and a lot of fun. So we are excited for all of the things that might happen this summer,” said Schultz.

Other Memorial Day exclusive bakery items will be available through Sunday or until sold out.



Buns can be pre-orders, but walk-in orders are also available.

The bakery is closed, as usual, on Monday and Tuesday.