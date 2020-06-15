Memorial walk held in Bismarck to honor Officer Cody Holte

Ths Bismarck community came together to honor the life of Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte.

The community of Bismarck showed their support not only to the family of Officer Cody Holte, but also to those who were a part of his daily life by coming together and walking over the memorial bridge.

“As a current law enforcement officer wife I just think it’s really important that we rally together and to show that we are all one big blue family. It’s just really important that officer Holte’s wife and family can see that we’re here all the way over in Bismarck. All the way throughout the whole state really supporting them,” shares Heather Zebarth, the wife of an officer who attended the walk.

About 250 people of all ages gathered to honor the Grand forks officer who was also a member of the North Dakota National Guard.

And it’s that reason that Johanna Foster decided to put together this walk.

“My husband being in the military umm… when I heard about it I thought about what if that happened to my husband? And it was just very emotional for me thinking about it because we also have a 9 month old at home and Officer Holte’s son is only 10 months old too. So I guess as the wife with a baby I could about imagine what Amanda is going through,” shared Foster.

The walk began at the Bismarck side of Memorial Bridge.

Once the group got to the top several law enforcement agencies paid their respect during a moment of silence as they drove over the bridge.

“I know anytime we have an officer die or someone in the military die I feel like it’s a ripple affect through the community, whether they know them or not because North Dakota is like a family,” explains Foster.

“Today’s walk is completely about honoring a fallen officer. And reaching our arms out across the state to tell his family blood and blue that we’re here,” explains Zebarth.

Foster’s husband served along side Colte in the North Dakota National Guard.

She told us $1,155 were raised today for the Holte family’s memorial fund, which was set up by the Grand Forks Police Department.