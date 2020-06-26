Live Now
Memory Fireworks set to open for 4th of July season

Memory Fireworks in south Bismarck is set to open for the season.

New precautions are in place like sanitizing high touch areas and carts, signs on the floors for social distancing and sneeze guards. The manager tells us the pandemic has changed how everything is run at the shop and despite the new normal, he says there is still quite a bit to love about his job.

“The joy it brings to people, putting smiles on the kids’ faces and helping people find the product they want so their family celebrations are everything they expect to have,” said Kurt Ohnell, Manager at Memory Fireworks South.

Memory Fireworks’ big opening day starts Saturday and goes through July 5. They have locations all across the state.

For a full list of locations go here.

