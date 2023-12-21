BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For people who are struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia, the holidays can be a difficult time.

With so many sounds, sights, and new places, it might be confusing or a little overwhelming.

Members of the Alzheimer’s Association say the biggest thing you can do to help out your loved ones is to prepare ahead of time.

“If you’re going to someone’s house and the whole family is getting together, let everybody know where that person is at and how they’re doing,” shared North Dakota Program Director Joan Danks. “What’s their update with how they’ve been acting and feeling lately? The more that your family is aware of how the person is doing in their stage of their disease, the better prepared they will be.”

Additionally, if you’re planning on traveling with someone who has Alzheimer’s or dementia, remember to keep their comfort in mind during the trip.

“Sometimes people won’t be able to let you know when you need those things,” explained Danks. “If you plan in those activities for rest breaks — just getting out of the car, stretching your legs a little bit, having a snack, going to the bathroom — just anticipating those needs takes a lot of the pressure off people who are living with dementia or Alzheimer’s.”

Danks also recommends having a quiet space in the home you’re visiting where your loved ones can rest and recharge.

There’s also a 24/7 hotline to help answer any questions as you care for people with memory issues.

