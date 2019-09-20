Mend A Heart: Helping Kids Cope

A local group helps children cope.

Camp Mend-a-Heart is a free “one day camp” hosted yearly by C-H-I Health at Home. The Mission of the 5th year camp is to provide children from kindergarten through sixth grade who have experienced any type of tragic loss.

They learn healthy grieving tools and how to put their hearts back together.



We spoke with a camp director to explain how useful it can be.

“Teaching them how to experience a loss now so that when they’re an adult it doesn’t seem super scary. They know how their emotions run and how they can experience a loss. Because I think for a lot of adults now we tend to push and suppress our feelings because we weren’t taught how to do that. So through this camp we’re teaching them how to express their emotions.”

