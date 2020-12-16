Menorah lighting at Capitol marks sixth night of Hanukkah

Tuesday marks the sixth night of Hanukkah, and a special ceremony took place at the Capitol to recognize the Jewish holiday.

Chabad Rabbi Yonah Grossman came from Fargo to speak about the significance of the holiday, light the menorah and lead a small group in a few songs.

Hanukkah, sometimes known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. The menorah is electronically lit and stands beside the Christmas tree in Memorial Hall in the Capitol.

“During these times when people are isolated and concerned, the menorah is a message of hope,” Grossman said. “The menorah symbolizes the message that a small light can pierce the darkest darkness, and one of the central themes of Hanukkah is sharing the warmth and light with those who may not yet be experiencing it.”

This is the ninth year the menorah lighting has taken place at the Capitol building.

