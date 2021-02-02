Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot continues to serve community during the pandemic

Coronavirus
Homeless shelters across North Dakota have been impacted by the pandemic. Some have even changed the way they operate.

The Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot is one of them.

Executive Director Mike Zimmer says they’ve already helped 25 men just three months into the winter season, and he expects to help around 50 by the time everything is said and done.

Normally, between 25 and 35 men seek refuge.

And that has changed the way they’re doing things.

“We’re not even actually using our shelter this winter. We’re putting our residents in hotel rooms which has worked out great for us. We’ve partnered with a local hotel that has been amazing for us. So, we’re still helping as many guys as we normally do and we’re keeping them covid safe,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer adds they’ve still been able to offer additional services like giving people bus rides to local food pantries.

