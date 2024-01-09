MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Men’s Winter Refuge helps men who need a place to stay and provides clothes for different occasions, but with some very cold nights on the way, more men may need help.

No matter the weather, the Men’s Winter Refuge has 12 beds.

But they get more calls for help with colder temperatures not just for shelter, but for winter gear for those walking to work.

If they are full and someone needs shelter in the extreme weather, they help find the men a hotel or another shelter to stay at.

Mike Zimmer talks about how they help those who need it.

“It is important not only to our guys who are staying in the shelter but also to anybody who reaches out to me for help. Just let them know what type of clothing they need to have and what things we have here on hand that we can give to them as far as warm clothing and make sure they understand exactly what it is like if they have never been through a North Dakota winter before,” said the executive director at the Men’s Winter Refuge, Mike Zimmer.

The Men’s Winter Refuge works with other homeless shelters in Minot like Project BEE to help men find a place to stay warm and a bed to sleep on.