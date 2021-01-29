Mental health resources at Minot State expanded during pandemic

Coronavirus
The pandemic’s impact on mental health has been at the forefront of conversations since almost a year ago.

Counselors on the campus of Minot State University say this is being felt by students.

Common concerns and topics discussed include the stresses of virtual learning, along with quarantine and isolation.

One counselor says a strategy she emphasizes with students is they are not alone in feeling this stress and anxiety.

“It’s a weird feeling, you know, you feel like wow you can’t leave your house, but there are things you can do you know go out for a walk talk to your family virtually, stay connected,” Nancy Mickelson said.

She says no-shows to appointments are down 50 percent compared to a year ago.

