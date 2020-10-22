Mercer County Ambulance Service in need of volunteers

Coronavirus
Mercer County Ambulance Service is looking for more help.

They’re looking for volunteers to fill CPR drivers, EMRs and EMT positions.

They’d like for people to be available to be on duty for different shifts throughout the day.

The manager says one of the reasons they’re short volunteers is because some employers are not letting their employees take emergency calls on their days off due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“I know everyone is busy with their own lives and I’m sure there’s people that volunteer for other things: a church, a school, whatever it may be. But if they could spare anything it would be appreciated,” said Marcy Sailer, the manager for Mercer County Ambulance Service.

Sailer says all you need is a clean driving record and your CPR certification.

She also says they’ll help you get the CPR certification if you don’t have one.

