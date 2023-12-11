BEULAH, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, family, friends, and police officers will lay to rest a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in a high-speed pursuit that happened near Hazen, but residents of both the town itself and Beulah say that they lost more than just a small-town officer when Martin was killed.

“It’s rough,” said Adams County Sheriff’s deputy Jeff Gooss, a friend of Martin. “That’s the only way I can explain it.”

Just a few days after the terrible incident in Hazen, the memory is still fresh for Gooss.

“One of them answered and said he was on-scene, and told me who it was,” Gooss said. “I broke down, and my sheriff looked at me and said, ‘Get out of here. Go.'”

Almost no one in either Beulah or Hazen has Christmas on their mind this week. Rather, the focus has shifted to remembering Paul Martin.

“You could sum Paul up in one word: Devoted,” stated Gooss. “Devoted to his wife, devoted to this agency, and devoted to his community. Just a genuine guy.”

Martin was killed last week when responding to a high-speed pursuit along Highway 200. Martin was struck and died at the scene when the driver involved in the chase slammed into his vehicle.

“Paul did everything he thought was right at that moment,” Gooss explained. “I don’t question a single action he did. I know and trust Paul. I’ve trusted him with my life.”

“This is home for him too,” Antoinette Heyer with the Hazen Chamber of Commerce said.

In addition to serving Mercer County, Martin had also worked as a Hazen police officer for three years. As a result of this joint service, a neighbor suggested both Beulah and Hazen do what they could and hang as many blue ribbons as they could around both towns to honor Martin. Heyer spent most of the previous weekend making calls and passing out as many blue ribbons as she could get her hands on.

“They were gone within an hour,” Heyer said. “It’s something minor, but it makes a person feel that we’re contributing and showing compassion — which is what we need in the days ahead. Every day, one city officer might be coming in, and you can tell they’re hurting. And so, we hurt with them.”

Both towns will soon gather for Martin’s funeral, and one can expect to see plenty of blue on homes and light poles around Mercer County. In over two decades of service, Gooss says Martin impacted several lives, and that a person like Paul cannot simply be replaced.

“Don’t just love Paul because he gave his life,” Gooss urged. “Don’t thank him or send prayers because he gave his life for our community. Thank him because he spent 20 years bleeding for this community.”

Martin is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren. His funeral will happen on Wednesday.