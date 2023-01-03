STANTON, ND (KXNET) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 18-year-old, Brody Byrum.

Photo of the vehicle driven by Brody Byrum, courtesy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

According to a Facebook post, Brody is 6’4″, with blue eyes and brown hair. The Sheriff’s Office originally posted that Brody was last seen in Beulah, but have since updated their page indicating that Brody was last seen driving a red vehicle, (see picture), in Bismarck near Lowe’s around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2nd.

If anyone has any more information regarding Brody’s whereabouts, please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 745-3333.