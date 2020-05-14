Meth is America’s illegal drug of choice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last week on KX News, we dove into the depths of the dark web drug trade with a Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Omaha Division.

While he says the internet is likely a more popular marketplace than we even know yet, street-level deals are still the main focus for North Dakota’s local law enforcement.

And the drug of choice right now is meth.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter says it’s a problem across the country, and a big part of the reason it’s so popular right now is because of the low price tag.

“If you look at the price of meth over the last seven to eight years, it’s gone from about $1,300/1,400 a pound to $300 a pound. So that tells us the country is saturated with methamphetamine,” Salter explained.

He says around 2007, meth replaced cocaine as America’s choice illegal drug.

Salter says the Colombian cartels rerouted their choice drug, cocaine, into Europe. And the Mexican cartels that primarily feed addiction in the U.S. these days, started creating their own, unique substance: methamphetamine.

He says the solution will come from securing our southern border from drug trade.

“We sewed up the coast of Florida in the ’80s, in the late ’80s. we buttoned that up, and the Colombians had to switch and bring their cocaine through Mexico because it’s wide-open. So if we control our border, they’re going to have to find another route. They’re not going to bring it in on commercial air. They’re going to have to find another way, and when they do that, it raises the risk, it raises the price of dope in this country, and you reduce the demand because the supply is reduced,” Salter shared about the DEA’s current efforts to thwart the sale of methamphetamine.

In the capital city, a Bismarck police Sergeant says if he had to guess, he’d say meth makes up over half of the agency’s drug cases, and it’s been on a constant rise for at least 10 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"

Nonprofits feeling the effects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits feeling the effects"

Snow Shack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Shack"

Safe Church Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Church Services"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wearing a Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing a Mask"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Census Offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Offices"

Road Bumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Bumps"

Bicycle Boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Boom"

Quilt Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilt Tradition"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge