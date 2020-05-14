Meth is America’s illegal drug of choice

Last week on KX News, we dove into the depths of the dark web drug trade with a Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Omaha Division.

While he says the internet is likely a more popular marketplace than we even know yet, street-level deals are still the main focus for North Dakota’s local law enforcement.

And the drug of choice right now is meth.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter says it’s a problem across the country, and a big part of the reason it’s so popular right now is because of the low price tag.

“If you look at the price of meth over the last seven to eight years, it’s gone from about $1,300/1,400 a pound to $300 a pound. So that tells us the country is saturated with methamphetamine,” Salter explained.

He says around 2007, meth replaced cocaine as America’s choice illegal drug.

Salter says the Colombian cartels rerouted their choice drug, cocaine, into Europe. And the Mexican cartels that primarily feed addiction in the U.S. these days, started creating their own, unique substance: methamphetamine.

He says the solution will come from securing our southern border from drug trade.

“We sewed up the coast of Florida in the ’80s, in the late ’80s. we buttoned that up, and the Colombians had to switch and bring their cocaine through Mexico because it’s wide-open. So if we control our border, they’re going to have to find another route. They’re not going to bring it in on commercial air. They’re going to have to find another way, and when they do that, it raises the risk, it raises the price of dope in this country, and you reduce the demand because the supply is reduced,” Salter shared about the DEA’s current efforts to thwart the sale of methamphetamine.

In the capital city, a Bismarck police Sergeant says if he had to guess, he’d say meth makes up over half of the agency’s drug cases, and it’s been on a constant rise for at least 10 years.