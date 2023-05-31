MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve gone outside recently, chances are you’ve been attacked by mosquitos. And this year, you may have seen them more often, especially with all the rain.

Unfortunately, this may not change anytime soon: warmer days and rising humidity are creating a breeding ground for mosquitos all across North Dakota.

“Mosquito cycles are very dependent on rainfall,” said Minot Air Force Base’s Non-Commissioned Officer of Pest Management, Reuben Moss, “and the more saturated — be it snow, be it water, the more environmental events — you have a greater breeding season. As well as how long, if it’s a warmer winter, it would actually increase, so instead of five cycles, it might be six or seven.”

On the Minot Air Force Base, Pest Management is in charge of controlling and mitigating weeds, insects, and rodents. When it comes to mosquito control, there are efforts made both on the ground and in the air.

“When it comes down to the actual aerial sprays,” Moss stated, “that is from our correspondents down at Youngstown Air Force Base, Ohio, the 910th. They actually have a modified C-130 that comes to spray large areas through both the city of Minot, Minot Air Force Base, and also Williston.”

On the ground, Moss says Pest Management deals with all stages of mosquitos, from eggs to adults. This does come at a cost, though, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) labels many of the chemicals used in pest control as hazardous.

“They are EPA registered that in their concentrated form, they are very caustic, they are corrosive,” said NCO Moss. “However, when they’re applied in an atomized version, they are relatively safe as long as prolonged exposure is avoided.”

In the Minot area, Mosquito spraying is done by Fog’Em Mosquito Control. Aside from the Magic City itself, they also travel out to other towns and municipalities.

“Primarily, we use an insecticide that has a residual of roughly 21 days between treatments,” said Fog’Em’s Owner and CEO, Steven Settersten, “and that’s effective for mosquitos within the property. We have a new innovative service, which is called In2Care, which directly targets mosquitos and mosquitos only.”

Settersten says the calls usually start coming in mid-April and end in mid-September, with an increase in demand come the middle of May and right before the Fourth of July. This year, he notes, it’s been particularly busy, with about a 30 or 40% increase in calls already.

As for what can be done around your own house, experts say that there is plenty you can do to prepare to send away the swarm. Some tips to help keep the mosquitos at bay include keeping your grass mowed, wearing light-colored clothing, and clearing out any standing water in your yard.