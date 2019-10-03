MHA Nation Addiction Treatment Center Sees Major Growth in the First Year

BISMARCK — In continuing coverage: As of Sept. 2018, the Three Affiliated Tribes no longer had to send their members all the way to Arizona to get proper drug and alcohol addiction treatment.

Now that Good Road Recovery Center has been open for about a year now, KX News figured it was time to check-in. We sat down with Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox and the Executive Director Ty Thompson to learn about the last year in successes and downfalls. Plus, they tell us all about all the construction surrounding the treatment center today.

“Nothing ever goes exactly how you plan it, but in general we’ve done really well,” said Fox.

Good Road Recovery Center has treated roughly 50 people since December, housing about 16 people at a time in their facility in north Bismarck.

“By need, we could probably treat four times that, if we had the go-ahead to do so,” said Fox.

Due to federal and state regulations, he said they just have a few more hurdles to bringing more people in at a time.

It may not look like much now, but land just around the corner will soon be an addition to Good Road Recovery Center. They said imagine transitional housing for women and their children, so they won’t have to go straight from recovery back into their old environment.

“They’ll begin to work, they’ll pay rent, they’ll pay their expenses, but they’ll have a lot of services to keep them sober,” said Fox.

He said there’s about an 80 to 90 percent relapse rate for addiction. The goal of this new facility is to bring that down.

“That’s not our number. Our numbers are showing that the majority of people we treat are staying sober,” said Fox.

And this transitional facility is a part of their push to treat more women.

“Last week we just started accepting female clients. So we haven’t really filled that part up yet. We’re hoping that’s going to change soon,” said Thompson.

Only about five to 10 of their 50 clients were women, but about half that applies are women. Thompson said this is due to a higher risk factor for treatment, and relapse.

“The substance abuse severity for females, especially young moms or women who are pregnant, has been so much higher just because there’s usually domestic violence involved, sexual violence,” said Thompson.

However, Thompson said providing equal services for tribal women is right around the corner.

“The biggest impact in treating our people are our children. Yes, we help our adults, but we when help the adults, we’re helping them be good parents. We’re helping them be good providers,” said Fox.

Everything is paid for in full by MHA Nation to support their people in a way that’s never been done before.

Fox said he hopes to have the transitional facility completed in about a year and a half. Thompson said he hopes they can eventually buy housing within the Bismarck-Mandan community as more transitional housing.