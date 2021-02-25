MHA Nation addiction treatment center sees more than 90% success rate in two years

Transitional living facility set to open April 1

Ever since its opening day over two years ago, MHA Nation’s addiction treatment facility in the Capital City continues to grow.

The Good Road Recovery Center is the first and only treatment center that offers inpatient care for tribal citizens in the state. It’s funded entirely by MHA Nation.

Now just a short walk away, there’s a transitional living center: the Sage Coulee Aspiration Center.

KX News took a tour Thursday through the 24-bedroom building that will house women who have completed treatment and their children. Daycare and other amenities will be available during the up to 18-month stay.

“They’ll have to attend so many meetings every week. They’ll have to check in with their care coordinators, develop an individual development plan, where they can really work with them to meet their long-term recovery goals,” added Connie Azure, the Special Projects Coordinator for the MHA Satelite Office in Bismarck.

Chairman Mark Fox says sending someone right back to the environment they lived in before a few months of treatment is exactly why relapses continue to happen.

Two years later: a look at the program’s recovery rate

After years of sending enrolled members out of state to recover from addiction, the MHA Nation Chairman says creating their own program in Bismarck has always been the plan.

The Good Road Recovery Center opened mid-December 2018 and since then, they’ve treated 109 citizens. About 8% of those in recovery have been readmitted.

Chairman Fox says he feels good about this because they opened this center with an expectation of retreating 90% of the people who come through the doors. He says that’s about the average nationwide.

All of these services, including the new transition center, come at no cost to MHA enrolled members.

“It has been costly, but I believe our people, our membership of MHA Nation, by a vast majority support what we’re doing because, like I said, nobody’s outside or immune to the problems,” Chairman Fox shared.

“It impacts nearly every one of us at home. And when they see the changes, you just never underappreciate that, you really can’t.”

The Sage Coulee Aspiration Center is set to open early in April.