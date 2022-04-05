The Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation has received federal funding to help prevent, prepare for and protect against threats.

MHA Nation was awarded a $1.2 million tribal Homeland Security grant by FEMA and DHS in late 2021.

The grant program will be used to enhance the tribe’s capability of handling various threats.

“In the last few years, there have been a few incidents like threat calls to the tribal headquarters,” said Nyamka Reese, the MHA Emergency Operations Center disaster recovery grant specialist. “There were some cyberattack incidents.”

The grant funding is a three-year program that will increase the long-term safety and security of tribal employees and visitors.