MHA Nation breaks ground on new elder assisted living facility

Thursday in Parshall, community members celebrated the pre-construction of what will be around a $10 million elder assisted living facility.

Chairman Mark Fox told KX News this facility will be able to care for about 20 elders and will be a prototype for MHA nation communities as they don’t have anything like this.

“We don’t have what we call assisted living, where they have their own quarters, private quarters, but they’re also housed indoors and can come together for meals and events and things of that nature, but at the same time they can have a lot of privacy and so that’s what we’re doing, ” Fox said.

Construction is to begin soon and be completed within the next 18 months.

