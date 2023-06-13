MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — One tribal nation in our region is now expanding its business ventures, and going into the pipeline industry. Enbridge has officially sold the Plaza/Wabek Pipeline to Thunder Butte Petroleum Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation.

The six-inch-crude pipeline runs 31 miles from fields in Plaza and Wabek to Enbridge’s terminal in Stanley and currently has the capacity to transport about 15,000 barrels of oil a day.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox says the acquisition of this pipeline will enhance economic development for the tribe.

“We got into a partnership and an acquisition to buy a pipeline that’s going to take our existing facility at Thunder Butte,” Fox explained, “and we’re going to be able to develop more storage and things of that nature, transload storage. But it creates an avenue, a means, a transmission, to move our very valuable assets and resources to the marketplace.”

Chairman Fox said there is no set timeline for when the pipeline will be functioning, but aims to have it up and running within a year.