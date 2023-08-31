NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The MHA Nation’s Division of Drug Enforcement is making history at the K-9 Olympics.

First, by being the only law enforcement team representing a tribal agency, and second, by having more than one of its teams placing at the games.

Each year they have been improving, this year they placed three teams, last year two teams, and the year before just one.

They have a total of nine teams which consist of the handlers and their K-9s.

These dogs are detecting narcotics by scent tracking, which was one of the many events held.

Nate Miller and his K-9, Brody, placed first in the category of narcotics residentials.

“Well, it shows you know the K-9 handlers. They work long hours and they train long hours, just like any other sports competition. They put it all together and it shows how well they are doing.” said Jeff White, the deputy chief of MHA Drug Enforcement.

This year’s competition happened in Indiana.