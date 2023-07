NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The MHA Nation Interpretive Center serves as a hub where people can learn about the history and culture of the Three Affiliated Tribes – the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara.

KX News Reporter Lauren Davis was there to learn about what all the center has to offer from Adrian Johnson, the events property coordinator and tour guide.

The Interpretive Center opened in 2021.